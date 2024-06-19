Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $244.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.