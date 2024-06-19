Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New $338,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,946,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,265,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

