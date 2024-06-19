Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $449,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $227.09 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.61 and its 200-day moving average is $165.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

