O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,056.65. 385,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,404. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,020.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,028.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

