Orchid Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Orchid has a total market cap of $71.53 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,179.03 or 1.00028815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012351 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005189 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00083646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07593048 USD and is down -11.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,927,394.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

