Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $160.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $144.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.