ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Cut by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,147 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 6.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $138,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3,478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,973,000 after buying an additional 3,478,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after buying an additional 3,229,046 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,588. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. UBS Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

