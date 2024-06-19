On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

ONON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogborne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 658,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 155,949 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at $4,721,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in ON by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. ON has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

