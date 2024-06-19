OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.56

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 59095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.
OMRON Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that OMRON Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
