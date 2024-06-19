Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $33.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,825,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

