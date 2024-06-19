Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $98.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $99.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

