OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

