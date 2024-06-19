Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Down 4.9%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,360,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,262,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

