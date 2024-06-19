Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.82

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.82 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.78). Octopus AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81), with a volume of 3,718 shares trading hands.

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.79.

Octopus AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.75%. This is a positive change from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

