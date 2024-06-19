NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.13. Approximately 59,918 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $429.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUDM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

