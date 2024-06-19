Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Raised to $31.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NRIX. Stephens started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX opened at $18.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.17. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $18.90.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $152,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

