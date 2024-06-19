Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 0.7% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $467,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $34,497,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 697,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,261,689. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.