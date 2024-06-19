Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

NYSE A traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $134.90. 3,453,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,836.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

