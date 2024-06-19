Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Buys 4,428 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 46,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

LMT traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.00. 658,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.