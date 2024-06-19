Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,741,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $18,160,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Graham by 1.0% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Price Performance

GHC traded up $6.73 on Wednesday, hitting $715.64. 23,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,364. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $551.36 and a fifty-two week high of $778.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $731.34 and its 200 day moving average is $716.99.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.