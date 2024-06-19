Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $7.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.80. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. Research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of NIO by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 535,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

