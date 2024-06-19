Nexum (NEXM) Price Hits $0.0422 on Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $105.41 million and $38,410.60 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

