NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 14,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 81,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on NextSource Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEXT

NextSource Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

NextSource Materials Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 5.22.

(Get Free Report)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.