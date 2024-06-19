Newmont (TSE:NGT) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGT

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE NGT opened at C$57.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$39.96 and a 12 month high of C$60.50.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 4.5226562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.65%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.