New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.12.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

NYSE NGD opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.48.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186,898 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after buying an additional 5,613,145 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Gold by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 1,654,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in New Gold by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,694,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 1,178,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

