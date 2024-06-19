Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

NFLX opened at $685.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $687.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $617.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

