Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 112.12% from the company’s current price.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

VSAT stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

