Needham & Company LLC Raises Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $20.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of ZETA opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.22. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

