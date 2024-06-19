NBC Securities Inc. Sells 859 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 142,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,628 shares. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.