NBC Securities Inc. Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,532. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

