NBC Securities Inc. Has $974,000 Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 215,360 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Alight by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 37,523 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alight by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alight by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,564,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,387. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

