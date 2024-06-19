NBC Securities Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,691. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

