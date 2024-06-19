NBC Securities Inc. Has $925,000 Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.21. 578,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,348. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

