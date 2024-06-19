NBC Securities Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $440.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.79 and a 200-day moving average of $432.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $211.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

