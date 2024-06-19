NBC Securities Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $506.83. The company had a trading volume of 705,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $537.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.35. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

