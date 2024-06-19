NBC Securities Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX traded up $11.46 on Wednesday, hitting $773.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $803.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.