NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. 11,838,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

