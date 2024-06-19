NBC Securities Inc. Buys 436 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,937,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,666,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 43,445 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.77. 376,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,977. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

