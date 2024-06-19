NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 655.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $212,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. 2,546,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,539. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

