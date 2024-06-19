NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,461 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.