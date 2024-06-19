NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.04. 2,399,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

