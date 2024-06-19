Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,337.74

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,337.74 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00022913 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010233 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,657.19 or 0.61878564 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

