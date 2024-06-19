Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $141.47. The stock has a market cap of $673.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.