Murphy Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUR opened at $38.83 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.