M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJFree Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,434,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,529,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $3,597,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, University of Chicago bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,719,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last 90 days.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

