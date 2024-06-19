M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 401.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,738,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,183,000 after purchasing an additional 346,056 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.