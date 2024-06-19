M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $96,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

EMR stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

