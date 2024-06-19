Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

