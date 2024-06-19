Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $280,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,712.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $50,683,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMO opened at $569.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $574.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.84. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

