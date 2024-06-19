Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,914 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

